Groupe la Francaise Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

Groupe la Francaise reduced its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after buying an additional 90,860 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,347,021.58. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 19,348 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $1,102,062.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 647,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,887,808.64. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,189,869 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.