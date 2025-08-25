Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.7%

AB stock opened at $40.1850 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 90.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

