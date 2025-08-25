Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.6240 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

