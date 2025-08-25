Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

FNDX opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

