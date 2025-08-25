5,901 Shares in Welltower Inc. $WELL Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $164.1980 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Welltower’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

