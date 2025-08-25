AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 11,871 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $19.1850 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $19.80.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $319,330.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

