Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 74,721 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,721 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 440,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $59.3090 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $58.3950.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

