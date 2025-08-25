Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 195,426 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 359.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,426 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 54,690.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,790,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,934,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 103,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 822,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.