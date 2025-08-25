AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,823 Shares of Edison International $EIX

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.5330 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.