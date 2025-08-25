Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,402 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $113,937,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 571,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,612,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

