Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $856,705,000 after purchasing an additional 423,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after buying an additional 968,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $251.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total transaction of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,682,168.76. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $627,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 158,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,853,497.36. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,139,050 shares of company stock worth $504,895,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.