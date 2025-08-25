1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $368,520,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $1,755,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 32.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 60,097 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stellantis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,181 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Stellantis stock opened at $10.1050 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stellantis N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

