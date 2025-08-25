Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 47,005 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,005 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

