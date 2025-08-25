Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,770 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 213,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 162,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,445.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 212,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE ANET opened at $133.1660 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock valued at $721,676,802. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

