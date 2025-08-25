1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 2,868 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 122,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $203.3670 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.