Norinchukin Bank The Has $744,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 3.2%

FRT stock opened at $99.3870 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

