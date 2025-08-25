1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 251.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,743 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,657,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,244,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,409,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $11.7650 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

HudBay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.