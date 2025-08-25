1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,482 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in MongoDB by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MongoDB by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $5,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,131,916. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $219.06 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -192.16 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.