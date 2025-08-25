1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,400 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 920.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 234,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,134 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,545,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 101.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 188,477 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 31,455.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 639,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,259 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $197.6570 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

