Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $147.4060 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

