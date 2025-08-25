Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 22.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 267,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $41.1050 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $40.6490.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

