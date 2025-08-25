Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,682,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,505,000 after buying an additional 221,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

