Compound Planning Inc. Takes $849,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 679,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 82,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

