Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.23 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

