AlphaQuest LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $253,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.1% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,335,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $266.7680 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $281.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.