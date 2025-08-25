JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $20.5840 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,317.50. This represents a 67.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBGS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

