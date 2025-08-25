AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,217 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $163.1370 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

