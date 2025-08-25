AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 31,483 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,067,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 171,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.50 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

