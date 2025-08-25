Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,500.7% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 777,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 747,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after buying an additional 742,179 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after buying an additional 620,049 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 545,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,466,000 after buying an additional 461,936 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $45.01 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

