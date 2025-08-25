Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,150 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

VCLT opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4247 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

