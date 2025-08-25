Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $106.0420 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.