Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,688 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,418,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117,444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $156.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $158.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

