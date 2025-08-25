Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $118.92 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,745,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $118,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,722,000 after purchasing an additional 435,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,310,000 after buying an additional 383,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after buying an additional 5,010,333 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,807,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,427,000 after buying an additional 3,804,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,350,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

