Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $150.14 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

