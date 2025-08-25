Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SEA by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $185.42 on Monday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average is $144.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.49.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

