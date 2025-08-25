Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 475,100 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,100 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of BILL worth $114,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BILL by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,489,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,337 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,726 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BILL by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,240,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BILL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BILL by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $42.2270 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -351.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

