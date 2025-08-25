CW Advisors LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after buying an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after buying an additional 614,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

SPGI opened at $555.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

