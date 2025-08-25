CW Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lennar by 611.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $135.8360 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

