nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells $228,317.31 in Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $228,317.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 319,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,144.41. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph John Corso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Joseph John Corso sold 8,007 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $226,838.31.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Joseph John Corso sold 8,894 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $228,308.98.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Joseph John Corso sold 8,449 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $222,039.72.

On Monday, August 18th, Joseph John Corso sold 5,991 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $159,899.79.

On Friday, June 13th, Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of nLight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $177,292.44.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. nLight has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.35.

nLight ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of nLight by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nLight by 3,951.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLight by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of nLight in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of nLight by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

