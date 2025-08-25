CW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited $CB

CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $277.3750 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

