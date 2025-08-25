BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

NYSE HASI opened at $28.8170 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

