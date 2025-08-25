Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $260,000 in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 98.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 83,353 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,435,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $33.3270 on Monday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.