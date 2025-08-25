Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $102,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,539 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,863,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 165,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $91.0380 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Chairman Jared Isaacman bought 104,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.61 per share, with a total value of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,822. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

