Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 64,655 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Chemed worth $103,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 131,200.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after buying an additional 166,625 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $61,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $54,587,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 249.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,206 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total value of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $460.0050 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 1-year low of $408.42 and a 1-year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.75.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

