Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,530,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,067,089 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $110,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 143,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $701,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Up 4.4%

QRVO stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.