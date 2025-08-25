Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $115,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,412.5830 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,574.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,756.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.57.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,432,864.62. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

