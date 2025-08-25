WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,245,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,908 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $118,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after buying an additional 1,924,653 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at $145,392,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,594,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,803,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot Price Performance

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 4.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. WillScot’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WillScot

WillScot Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.