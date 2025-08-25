Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 882,041 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF $DIAL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,041 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $106,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

