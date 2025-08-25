Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 466,141 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.06% of Champion Homes worth $111,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champion Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Champion Homes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 1,252.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes Stock Up 6.5%

SKY opened at $76.0860 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Champion Homes

Insider Activity

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Champion Homes

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.