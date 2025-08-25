Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $122.24 Million Stock Holdings in Coty $COTY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,346,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $122,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 140.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $3.9150 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

